Fairscale Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the second quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $62.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.41.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,987.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

