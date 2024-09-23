Fairscale Capital LLC Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 80.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Aflac from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $107.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.89 and a 12 month high of $111.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.03.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

