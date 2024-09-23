EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492,105 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,235,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $145,477,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,310,000 after buying an additional 902,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $78,567,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $116.95 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.46.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.