EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,660 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $43.31 on Monday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.97.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

