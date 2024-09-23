EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $155.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $252.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

