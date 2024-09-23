Fairscale Capital LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 668 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $40.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $157.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

