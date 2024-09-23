Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $7.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3,584.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 141,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 92,716 shares during the period. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,163,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,748,000 after purchasing an additional 857,819 shares during the period.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $71.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $72.32.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

