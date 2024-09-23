Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 511,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,896,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TUA. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TUA opened at $23.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.85. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $23.41.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

