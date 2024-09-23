Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Grows Position in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,405,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,086 shares during the quarter. Silence Therapeutics accounts for 3.4% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned about 0.08% of Silence Therapeutics worth $45,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 4,802.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 343,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 336,196 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40,063 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $13,575,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,859,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $376,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

SLN stock opened at $18.27 on Monday. Silence Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40. The company has a market cap of $546.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silence Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 222.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.28 million. Equities analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

