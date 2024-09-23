Evergreen Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,812,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Chemed at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,359,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Chemed by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total transaction of $1,123,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,864.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total transaction of $1,123,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,864.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 831 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.51, for a total value of $474,924.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,894.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,744 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,231 in the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Stock Performance

Chemed stock opened at $582.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $569.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $577.23. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $497.36 and a 1 year high of $654.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. Chemed’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.76%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

