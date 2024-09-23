Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 320,345 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 789,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320,345 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $7,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 29.3% during the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 55,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 66.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 33,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 326,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $10.50 on Monday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $10.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.