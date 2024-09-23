Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,600 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $891,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,213,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 176,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $905,000.

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $26.19 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

