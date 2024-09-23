Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,850,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 250,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,899,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,403,000 after purchasing an additional 482,426 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 109,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter.

VEU opened at $61.42 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $62.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.21. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

