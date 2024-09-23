Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Buys New Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after buying an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 62.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,406,000 after purchasing an additional 604,554 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 92,828.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,230,000 after purchasing an additional 487,348 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $114,983,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,535,000 after purchasing an additional 176,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot Stock Performance
NYSE HUBS opened at $526.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of -198.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3,140.82 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.89.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,012 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,253. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HUBS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (down from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.79.
Read Our Latest Analysis on HubSpot
About HubSpot
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HubSpot
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- See Why Oracle’s Cloud Infrastructure Growth Demands Attention
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Darden Restaurants Is on the Verge of a Significant Breakout
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Onsemi Could Be Set Up For a Solid Rebound: Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.