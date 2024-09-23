Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Buys New Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after buying an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 62.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,406,000 after purchasing an additional 604,554 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 92,828.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,230,000 after purchasing an additional 487,348 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $114,983,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,535,000 after purchasing an additional 176,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $526.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of -198.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3,140.82 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,012 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,253. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (down from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HubSpot

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.