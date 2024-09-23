Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $7.46 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,038,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

USMV stock opened at $91.29 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

