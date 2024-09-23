Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires 35,319 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 256.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,319 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in National Vision were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in National Vision by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 44.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in National Vision by 165,300.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period.

National Vision Stock Performance

EYE stock opened at $10.58 on Monday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $831.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of National Vision from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on National Vision from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

