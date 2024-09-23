Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) vs. Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) Head to Head Analysis

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) and Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Group Properties has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Americold Realty Trust and Horizon Group Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Americold Realty Trust 0 2 9 0 2.82 Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $30.91, suggesting a potential upside of 6.51%. Given Americold Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Americold Realty Trust is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and Horizon Group Properties”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Americold Realty Trust $2.67 billion 3.08 -$336.21 million ($1.17) -24.80 Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Group Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Americold Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and Horizon Group Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Americold Realty Trust -10.60% -7.74% -3.60% Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Americold Realty Trust beats Horizon Group Properties on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

About Horizon Group Properties

(Get Free Report)

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Horizon Group Properties, Inc. has 12 operating factory outlet centers and one power center in 10 states totaling more than 2.6 million square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.