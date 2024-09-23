Moonbeam Market Capitalization Tops $162.91 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $162.91 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00043406 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00013418 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,138,071,167 coins and its circulating supply is 902,980,601 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.