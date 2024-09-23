Elastos (ELA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $533,854.66

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Elastos coin can now be bought for $2.03 or 0.00003190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a market cap of $45.31 million and approximately $533,854.66 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,679,777 coins and its circulating supply is 22,272,528 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elastos is elastos.info/news. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

