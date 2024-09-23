Covenant Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5.60 Million (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Covenant token can now be bought for about $0.0520 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Covenant has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and $12,027.66 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Covenant has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.24 or 0.00271696 BTC.

About Covenant

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,710,230 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.game. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Buying and Selling Covenant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars.

