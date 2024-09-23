Empower (MPWR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.68

Empower (MPWR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Empower token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Empower has traded 75.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Empower has a total market cap of $6,128.55 and $0.68 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Empower Token Profile

Empower’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe. The official website for Empower is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.00029004 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

