Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Decreased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 81.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,257 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 54,935 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Werlinich Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Oracle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $168.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $173.99. The company has a market cap of $465.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.10.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,610,402 shares of company stock valued at $230,556,257. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

