monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the first quarter valued at $728,521,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter worth $76,534,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of monday.com by 2,851.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,818,000 after purchasing an additional 332,852 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth $57,754,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 407,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,602,000 after purchasing an additional 204,253 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Stock Up 2.1 %

MNDY stock opened at $280.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.17. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $281.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 737.29, a P/E/G ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. monday.com had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on monday.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on monday.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on monday.com from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.79.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

