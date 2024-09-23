Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in NetApp by 706.3% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $122.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.74. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $135.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

NetApp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.24, for a total transaction of $954,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,369 shares in the company, valued at $24,604,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,452 shares of company stock worth $4,970,628 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.06.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

