Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 63,250.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,968 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 2,236.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the first quarter worth $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 450.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of OGN stock opened at $19.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $23.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 840.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

About Organon & Co.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.