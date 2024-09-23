Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 108,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Amcor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 254,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Amcor by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Amcor by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $10.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 25.45%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.73.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

