Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM stock opened at $546.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $389.90 and a 52-week high of $626.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $540.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $566.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.82.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

