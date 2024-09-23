CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,190 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $29,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $299.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.75, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.59 and a 12-month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,382,009.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,382,009.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $13,301,815. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.03.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

