Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Acquires 3,933 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14,566.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $405.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.88. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $417.46. The company has a market capitalization of $111.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.20 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $443.00 price objective (up previously from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deere & Company

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

