Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,565 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,565 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FedEx by 175.9% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 29.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 in the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $254.64 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The company has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.95.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

