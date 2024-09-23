Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,195 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Dollar General by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dollar General from $139.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.95.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $86.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,284.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $762,819.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

