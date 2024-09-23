Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires New Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 19,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAT. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waters to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.50.

Waters Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Waters stock opened at $336.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $367.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.70 and a 200 day moving average of $324.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.09 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

