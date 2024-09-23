Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp cut its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 478.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 61.2% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dnca Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Planet Fitness news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $497,153.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,778 shares in the company, valued at $524,549.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 0.3 %

Planet Fitness stock opened at $84.34 on Monday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $85.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $300.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.17 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 121.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.