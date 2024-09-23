LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One LandWolf (SOL) token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LandWolf (SOL) has a total market capitalization of $17.90 million and approximately $402,489.42 worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LandWolf (SOL) has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.24 or 0.00271696 BTC.

LandWolf (SOL) Profile

LandWolf (SOL) launched on June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,840,445 tokens. LandWolf (SOL)’s official website is thereallandwolf.com. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf.

Buying and Selling LandWolf (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, "LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,840,445.11831. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00178733 USD and is down -5.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $402,835.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandWolf (SOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LandWolf (SOL) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LandWolf (SOL) using one of the exchanges listed above.

