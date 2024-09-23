Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Sells 11,447 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp cut its holdings in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,447 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth $37,178,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter worth $20,694,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 3,727.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 854,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,719,000 after purchasing an additional 832,059 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,679,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,488,000 after purchasing an additional 632,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,562,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,633,000 after purchasing an additional 267,336 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkami Technology

In other news, CEO Alex Shootman sold 37,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,123,300.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,422,158.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alex Shootman sold 37,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,422,158.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 1,666,667 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $51,950,010.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,555,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,850,877.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,593,370 shares of company stock valued at $112,203,873. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

ALKT opened at $31.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

