Hermez Network (HEZ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $18,345.92

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $143.47 million and $18,345.92 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $3.93 or 0.00006187 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.9269577 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $20,817.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

