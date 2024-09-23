Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp decreased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 115,308 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $1,497,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth $2,317,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,587,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,175,000 after purchasing an additional 321,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNFI. Roth Mkm increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

UNFI opened at $16.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $968.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

