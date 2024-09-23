Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Sells 2,000 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Cannae were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 1,616.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 48.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $19.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.32). Cannae had a negative net margin of 93.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.82%.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

