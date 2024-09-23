Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New Investment in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,520 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,343,199 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,188,000 after buying an additional 67,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,539,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 70,366.3% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,535,294 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $37,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in R1 RCM by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,154,888 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $39,624,000 after purchasing an additional 136,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in R1 RCM by 4,976.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,570,371 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $32,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RCM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs cut R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.30 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.41.

R1 RCM Stock Up 0.1 %

R1 RCM stock opened at $14.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -177.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $15.82.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $627.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.10 million. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Profile

(Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.