Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New Investment in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,520 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,343,199 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,188,000 after buying an additional 67,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,539,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 70,366.3% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,535,294 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $37,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in R1 RCM by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,154,888 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $39,624,000 after purchasing an additional 136,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in R1 RCM by 4,976.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,570,371 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $32,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on RCM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs cut R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.30 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.41.
R1 RCM Stock Up 0.1 %
R1 RCM stock opened at $14.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -177.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $15.82.
R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $627.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.10 million. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
R1 RCM Profile
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.
