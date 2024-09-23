Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $348,000 in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,041 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 503,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 7,688.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 163,075 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Rapid7 by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,409,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,429 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 453.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 31,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $3,808,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Price Performance

RPD opened at $35.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.06. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.88%. The company had revenue of $207.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

View Our Latest Report on RPD

Rapid7 Profile

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.