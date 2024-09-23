Beck Capital Management LLC Purchases 211 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries comprises approximately 1.1% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 84,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Chart Industries by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after buying an additional 41,446 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 543,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,597,000 after buying an additional 105,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $6,843,000.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE GTLS opened at $122.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 122.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.79 and a 200-day moving average of $143.09. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $173.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $199.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $179.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul E. Mahoney acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.55 per share, with a total value of $53,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,500.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul E. Mahoney bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.55 per share, with a total value of $53,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,500.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $482,278. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

