Hood River Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Hood River Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,022,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524,807 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $17,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Arhaus by 147.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,792,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,387,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,518,000 after buying an additional 463,749 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Arhaus by 120.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,060,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,554 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 0.7% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,261,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter valued at about $21,034,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $13.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.52. Arhaus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $19.81.

Insider Activity at Arhaus

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Arhaus had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,816.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARHS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ARHS

Arhaus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.