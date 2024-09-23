Beck Capital Management LLC Has $7.15 Million Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Beck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $820,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,677,000 after purchasing an additional 36,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.4% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $113.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.59. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $113.66.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

