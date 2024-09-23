Beck Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.37 Million Investment in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 202,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,000. Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) accounts for 1.8% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETHE. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,194,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

Shares of ETHE opened at $21.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $36.28.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

