Hood River Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,206,171 Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,206,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the second quarter valued at about $17,319,000. Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new position in Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 467.1% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 79,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 65,305 shares in the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IREN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on Iris Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Iris Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

Iris Energy Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $7.51 on Monday. Iris Energy Limited has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $15.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03.

Iris Energy Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

