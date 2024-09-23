Hood River Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,062,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,700 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 1.31% of Verona Pharma worth $15,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $723,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $449,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 56.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 878,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,697,000 after buying an additional 317,184 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 39.0% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 939,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after buying an additional 263,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 67.7% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRNA opened at $29.99 on Monday. Verona Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $30.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.53). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

