Hood River Capital Management LLC Buys 220,090 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 880.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 245,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 220,090 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $20,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 24,394 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,530,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 2,101.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,706,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $393,038.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

HAE stock opened at $74.83 on Monday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $70.74 and a 1-year high of $97.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $336.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.08 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.86%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAE. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAE

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.