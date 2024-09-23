Hood River Capital Management LLC Takes $18.38 Million Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 410,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,379,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,823,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,966,000 after acquiring an additional 814,360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,575,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,349,000 after purchasing an additional 72,624 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,817,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,904,000 after purchasing an additional 270,171 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,987,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,725,000 after buying an additional 404,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 264.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,526,000 after buying an additional 1,434,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

CRNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

Shares of CRNX opened at $53.15 on Monday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $55.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $645,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,109.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $645,006.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,109.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $42,427.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,551 shares of company stock worth $7,155,329. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

