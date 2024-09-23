Hood River Capital Management LLC Invests $10.35 Million in WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN)

Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 453,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,000.
Separately, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $413,000.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. HSBC began coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.
Shares of NASDAQ WBTN opened at $10.89 on Monday. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $25.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53.
WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $320.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Namsun Kim acquired 7,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $100,010.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,010.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Yongsoo Kim bought 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $100,776.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 110,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,957.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Namsun Kim purchased 7,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $100,010.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at $100,010.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 56,526 shares of company stock valued at $710,459 over the last quarter.
Our Vision To be the world’s storytelling technology platform empowering creation by anyone, for everyone. WEBTOON is a global storytelling platform where a vibrant community of creators and users discover, create and share new content. We have pioneered a cultural movement by revolutionizing the storytelling format and democratizing content creation and publication.
