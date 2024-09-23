Beck Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,437 shares during the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties makes up approximately 1.5% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $854,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 124.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 101,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth about $2,046,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IIPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $134.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.16 and a 200 day moving average of $110.83. The company has a current ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 18.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.35. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $138.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $79.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.18 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 52.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

